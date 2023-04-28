 
Friday Apr 28, 2023
'Love and Death' star Elizabeth Olsen was unaware show is based on reality

Friday Apr 28, 2023

Star of Hulu’s Love and Death, Elizabeth Olsen had no idea the show was based on a true story.

The mini-series Love and Death chronicles the murder of a small-town Texas housewife, by her friend. Elizabeth Olsen admitted she believed the screenplay was fictional.

“No one clearly explained to me that it was a true story. So, I was thinking that it was based off of short fiction,” Olsen confessed to Variety.

Olsen loves having room to innovate when acting and the task of decoding perplexing characters on screen, the Marvel star admitted. It is what moved her to accept the role.

“I don’t know what people want out of something they’re watching, besides the baseline of being entertained,” Olsen says.

“But I do think we want to watch people fail and see how they resolve whatever the failure is. I think we want to watch people make decisions we think we’d never make because it’s like trying to watch someone work themselves out of a puzzle.”

Love and Death is a dramatization of a true story about Candy Montgomery, a religious mother who kills her friend Betty Gore.

The cast of the Hulu’s Love and Death includes Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) who plays Betty Gore besides Elizabeth Olsen. The series has been directed by David E Kelley.

