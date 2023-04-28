 
Royals
Friday Apr 28, 2023
Prince Harry’s ‘free to be his own man’ despite being ‘saved from himself’

Experts believe Prince Harry’s bid to ‘celebrate’ his newfound freedom diminishes the contribution made by royal courtiers who have ‘more often than not’ saved him from himself.

Commentator Jan Moir made these admissions and claims.

The conversations around Prince Harry letting his ‘mask slip’ has been brought to light by Ms Moir, for she believes, its “interesting that now we can see the real Prince Harry, in all his glory. What an unedifying sight it is.”

She also went as far as to address how, “Since he has escaped the stultifying clutches of the Royal Family — or ‘the institution’, as he insists — Harry is free to be his own man.”

“Free from the ameliorating, wise hands of courtiers and private secretaries who perhaps saved him from himself more often than he ever understood.”

