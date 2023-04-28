Experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry’s “core blooms the black pip of eternal petulance.”



Commentator Jan Moir made these admissions and claims.

She started everything off by branding Prince Harry “the bad apple who will not ripen, for at his core blooms the black pip of eternal petulance.”

For those unversed, these accusations have been made in reference to the cell phone hacking court case Prince Harry is fighting in the UK.

“The courts will decide if his case has merit. In the meantime, it has been three years since Megxit — and how interesting that now we can see the real Prince Harry, in all his glory. What an unedifying sight it is.”