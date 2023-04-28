 
menu menu menu
Royals
Friday Apr 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry is just a ‘bad apple who will not ripen’

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 28, 2023

Experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry’s “core blooms the black pip of eternal petulance.”

Commentator Jan Moir made these admissions and claims.

She started everything off by branding Prince Harry “the bad apple who will not ripen, for at his core blooms the black pip of eternal petulance.”

For those unversed, these accusations have been made in reference to the cell phone hacking court case Prince Harry is fighting in the UK.

“The courts will decide if his case has merit. In the meantime, it has been three years since Megxit — and how interesting that now we can see the real Prince Harry, in all his glory. What an unedifying sight it is.”

More From Royals:

Prince Harry’s ‘free to be his own man’ despite being ‘saved from himself’ video

Prince Harry’s ‘free to be his own man’ despite being ‘saved from himself’
Prince Harry needs to learn ‘it’s not always about you’ video

Prince Harry needs to learn ‘it’s not always about you’
Prince Harry can’t live without being ‘most important biscuit in the tin’ video

Prince Harry can’t live without being ‘most important biscuit in the tin’
Harry, Meghan 'in really good place' amid war with Royal family: Gayle King video

Harry, Meghan 'in really good place' amid war with Royal family: Gayle King

Prince Harry feels Prince William was ‘more calculated’ in making him ‘number two’ video

Prince Harry feels Prince William was ‘more calculated’ in making him ‘number two’
Prince Harry thinks King Charles’ a ‘gullible fool being led astray' video

Prince Harry thinks King Charles’ a ‘gullible fool being led astray'
Prince Harry painting UK as ‘a racist backwater’ needing escape video

Prince Harry painting UK as ‘a racist backwater’ needing escape
Prince Harry’s floating in a ‘sea of pet delusions’ video

Prince Harry’s floating in a ‘sea of pet delusions’
Prince Harry’s lack of maturity is ‘staggering’: ‘Take some responsibility’ video

Prince Harry’s lack of maturity is ‘staggering’: ‘Take some responsibility’
Samantha Markle says Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘unhealthy’ for each other video

Samantha Markle says Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘unhealthy’ for each other
Prince Harry ‘needs to learn’ that ‘passion doesn’t equal truth’ video

Prince Harry ‘needs to learn’ that ‘passion doesn’t equal truth’
Kate Middleton wants to ‘mend’ Prince William, Harry video

Kate Middleton wants to ‘mend’ Prince William, Harry