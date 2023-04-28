 
Jason Momoa teaches his children major life lesson about 'falling'

Jason Momoa has recently shared valuable life lessons with his children as they bond over rock climbing.

In a new interview with Men’s Health for May/June cover, the Aquaman star revealed that the lesson he taught to his two teenage children is to not let failures define them and no need to feel sad if things don’t go the way they want.

The Fast X actor told outlet that he tried to teach the lesson on outdoors especially when they go for rock climbing.

“That's the thing I try to teach my children right now. There's nothing worth doing if it's not gonna be hard and it's not gonna be a struggle,” said the 43-year-old.

The Slumberland actor stated, “It's okay to fall. You fall, you get back up and do it again.”

“They wanna be perfect and they're afraid; they think if you fall, it's bad. But I'm like, ‘No, falling is great, man’. Falling is great because you’re gonna succeed if you keep doing it’,” explained the actor.

Jason pointed out that he would never teach “acting”, but the one thing he could teach is “climbing”.

“It gives us this massive bond, and we go outside and do it. It's the ultimate thing for me,” disclosed the actor.

Jason mentioned that he doesn’t get to see his children for a very long time due to his filming schedule; however, he tries to “keep in touch with them by checking in twice a day”.

“I gotta share things with them. I'm doing everything that I want to do, everything that I'm designed to do. And you've got to do that,” he remarked.

In the end, Jason added, “I want my children to know that and do that.”

