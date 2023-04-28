 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Friday Apr 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sanjay Leela Bhansali elated as 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' wins 10 Filmfare Awards

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 28, 2023

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reacts to Gangubai Kathiawadi Winning 10 Filmfare Awards
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reacts to 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Winning 10 Filmfare Awards

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali expressed his joy and satisfaction after his latest film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' won 10 trophies at the 67th Filmfare Awards. The film, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, was a biographical crime drama based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, "I am very happy and grateful to the Filmfare team for acknowledging and appreciating our hard work. It's a great feeling to win 10 trophies for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', and it's a result of the collective efforts of the entire team. I feel all our hard work has paid off."

He further added, "As a filmmaker, it's always satisfying to see your film being loved and appreciated by the audience. We had a great time making 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', and I'm glad that the audience has enjoyed it too. It's a special film for all of us, and I'm grateful to everyone who made it possible."

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' received several accolades at the Filmfare Awards, including Best Director for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Best Actress for Alia Bhatt, and Best Supporting Actor for Ajay Devgn, among others.

The film was released on July 30, 2021, and was a critical and commercial success. It grossed over Rs. 225 crores worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2021.

More From Showbiz:

Riteish Deshmukh left speechless as mother receives love and appreciation on stage

Riteish Deshmukh left speechless as mother receives love and appreciation on stage
Sooraj Pancholi thanks God after being acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide case

Sooraj Pancholi thanks God after being acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide case

Bhumi Padnekar feels ‘overwhelmed’ with gratitude at her Filmfare win

Bhumi Padnekar feels ‘overwhelmed’ with gratitude at her Filmfare win
John Abraham might return for 'Dhoom 4': Reports

John Abraham might return for 'Dhoom 4': Reports
Irrfan Khan encouraged Kumar Sanu's daughter to enter film industry: Read more

Irrfan Khan encouraged Kumar Sanu's daughter to enter film industry: Read more
Jiah Khan suicide case: Sooraj Pancholi found 'not guilty'

Jiah Khan suicide case: Sooraj Pancholi found 'not guilty'
Alia Bhatt expresses emotions after winning award for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Alia Bhatt expresses emotions after winning award for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

'YaAllah Khair': Ali Zafar responds to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's version of 'Channo'

'YaAllah Khair': Ali Zafar responds to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's version of 'Channo'
Sunny Leone dances to hit track 'Baby doll' at grand event in Dubai

Sunny Leone dances to hit track 'Baby doll' at grand event in Dubai
John Abraham gives THIS important advice to 'Farzi' star Rashi Khanna

John Abraham gives THIS important advice to 'Farzi' star Rashi Khanna
Deepika Padukone's 'Cocktail' to get another sequel?

Deepika Padukone's 'Cocktail' to get another sequel?
Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about motherhood and balancing career

Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about motherhood and balancing career