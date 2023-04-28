Sanjay Leela Bhansali elated as 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' wins 10 Filmfare Awards

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reacts to 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Winning 10 Filmfare Awards

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali expressed his joy and satisfaction after his latest film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' won 10 trophies at the 67th Filmfare Awards. The film, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, was a biographical crime drama based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, "I am very happy and grateful to the Filmfare team for acknowledging and appreciating our hard work. It's a great feeling to win 10 trophies for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', and it's a result of the collective efforts of the entire team. I feel all our hard work has paid off."

He further added, "As a filmmaker, it's always satisfying to see your film being loved and appreciated by the audience. We had a great time making 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', and I'm glad that the audience has enjoyed it too. It's a special film for all of us, and I'm grateful to everyone who made it possible."

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' received several accolades at the Filmfare Awards, including Best Director for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Best Actress for Alia Bhatt, and Best Supporting Actor for Ajay Devgn, among others.

The film was released on July 30, 2021, and was a critical and commercial success. It grossed over Rs. 225 crores worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2021.