Showbiz
Friday Apr 28, 2023
Riteish Deshmukh left speechless as mother receives love and appreciation on stage

Actor Riteish Deshmukh recently shared an emotional moment on social media where his mother was called up on stage during an event. The actor was left speechless as his mother was showered with love and appreciation from the audience. In his post, Riteish expressed his gratitude for the love his mother received and thanked the organizers for making it happen.

Sharing a video from the event on his social media handle, Riteish wrote, "I don’t have words to express my gratitude towards @iamsonalibendre @freddy_birdy & @jeetihairtstylist for this incredible surprise - My Mother was called up on stage last night during an event and the Love & Blessings she received from everyone is overwhelming."

He further added, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for making this happen - I am Out of Words - Will cherish this moment forever - Love You Aai."

Riteish Deshmukh is known to be a family man and often shares posts about his parents and brothers on social media. He was last seen in the film 'Baaghi 3' and will next be seen in 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' and 'Bachchan Pandey'.

