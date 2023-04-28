 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Apr 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘The Crown’ reveals first look of Prince William, Kate Middleton from final season

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 28, 2023

‘The Crown’ reveals first look of Prince William, Kate Middleton from final season
‘The Crown’ reveals first look of Prince William, Kate Middleton from final season

Netflix has finally released the official pictures of actors playing Prince William and Kate Middleton in the upcoming final season of The Crown.

After much anticipation, the streaming channel shared the first look pictures of Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy as the future Prince and Princess of Wales on Thursday.

Ed and Meg will be playing the young William and Kate, portraying the early days of their relationship as students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

‘The Crown’ reveals first look of Prince William, Kate Middleton from final season

For the unversed, the upcoming sixth and final season of The Crown will follow the royal events during late 1990s and early 2000s, including the blossoming love story between William and Kate and the tragic death of Princess Diana.

In the shared pictures, the two characters were seen holding hands as they walk together. For the scene, Ed sported the prince’s signature hairstyle during that time period.

‘The Crown’ reveals first look of Prince William, Kate Middleton from final season

Another shot offered a detailed look at the prince, who is now next in line to the throne, dressed in a suit and tie, seated in what looks to be a room in the palace.

The first look pictures took the internet by storm as fans praised the actors for the resemblance to the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

“Wow! Wow! Wow!! They look very similar to the real Prince William and Kate Middleton!” wrote one fan.

“That's a great cast, they look a lot like the real ones,” another commented. “he looks more like Prince William than Prince William looks like Prince William,” quipped one fan.

The Crown season six is expected to premiere on Netflix later this year.

More From Entertainment:

Rachel McAdams says playing a ‘mom’ is a ‘real privilege’

Rachel McAdams says playing a ‘mom’ is a ‘real privilege’
Dolly Parton will release her rock album in November

Dolly Parton will release her rock album in November
James Gunn reveals importance of Rocket's storyline in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

James Gunn reveals importance of Rocket's storyline in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Richard Gere shares he used to ‘starve’ at the beginning of his acting career

Richard Gere shares he used to ‘starve’ at the beginning of his acting career
Zendaya calls her and Timothée Chalamet's role in 'Dune: Part Two' 'alliens'

Zendaya calls her and Timothée Chalamet's role in 'Dune: Part Two' 'alliens'
Jason Momoa teaches his children major life lesson about ‘falling’

Jason Momoa teaches his children major life lesson about ‘falling’
‘The Ballad of Snakes and Songbirds’ gets its first ever trailer

‘The Ballad of Snakes and Songbirds’ gets its first ever trailer
'Love and Death' star Elizabeth Olsen was unaware show is based on reality

'Love and Death' star Elizabeth Olsen was unaware show is based on reality
Khloe Kardashian reveals facial stitches after tumour surgery in The Kardashians: Watch

Khloe Kardashian reveals facial stitches after tumour surgery in The Kardashians: Watch
Kim Kardashian expected to make headlines with her outfit at Met Gala video

Kim Kardashian expected to make headlines with her outfit at Met Gala
Shakira dating Alejandro Sanz after breaking up with Gerard Pique?

Shakira dating Alejandro Sanz after breaking up with Gerard Pique?
Priyanka Chopra on hard time after premature birth of Malti Marie: 'I was so close to losing her' video

Priyanka Chopra on hard time after premature birth of Malti Marie: 'I was so close to losing her'