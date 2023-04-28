 
Friday Apr 28, 2023
K-pop group Astro’s agency announces a memorial space for late member Moonbin

Friday Apr 28, 2023

The space will be open until the start of June
K-pop group Astro’s company will be creating a memorial space for band member Moonbin who recently passed away. The space will be open until the start of June.

The company announced earlier that the memorial space for the idol would be closing down after April 30th, however they soon revealed that they had relocated the space and it would actually be open until June.

They explained that: “After taking into consideration the opinions of the many AROHA who found it difficult to visit the memorial space within the limited time period, we have decided to extend the visitation period until June 6, the 49th day since [Moonbin’s] passing, so that the memorial space can be used a bit longer.”

They further added: “Starting from April 28, the memorial space that was located at the front door of the Fantagio building, inside the parking lot, and behind the building will be gradually moved to the rooftop of the company building. As a result, the memorial space that we set up on one side of the parking lot will only be available for use until April 30, and we ask for your understanding in this regard.”

