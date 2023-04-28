 
Friday Apr 28, 2023
Aespa will be first K-pop group to attend 76th Cannes Film Festival

Music group Aespa will become the first K-pop group to attend the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Their agency SM Entertainment confirmed the news on April 27th.

They will be attending the event as the ambassadors for Chopard which is a luxury Swiss jewelry band. Chopard has been an official sponsor for the film festival since 1997.

Some other K-pop idols will be attending with Korean films including Bibi for Hopeless and f(x)’s Krystal meanwhile Jennie from Blackpink’s presence for the HBO show The Idol has not yet been confirmed, although she has been officially invited.

The festival will start from May 16th and will run until May 27th. Aespa will be dropping their pre-release track Welcome to MY World on May 2nd which will soon be followed by their third mini-album MY WORLD on May 8th.

