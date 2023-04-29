 
'Another Prince Andrew bombshell' will overshadow King Charles' coronation?

Australia's Channel 7 said a royal watcher will drop another Prince Andrew bombshell as it promoted the upcoming interview of Meghan Markle's father and step siblings.

"As the world prepares for the Coronation of King Charles III, in an exclusive new interview, Meghan Markle’s fractured US family pleads for a reunion, and one royal watcher drops another Prince Andrew bombshell."

The interview will be a part of the broadcaster's 7NEWS Spotlight show a hours before the coronation of King Charles.

While people have idea what to expect from Megan's family in the interview,  it is not known what kind of bombshell claims would be made about Prince Andrew in the show.

Andrew fell out of favour with the royal family after being caught in a sex scandal.

Another Prince Andrew bombshell will overshadow King Charles coronation?

The timing of the interview has raised many eyebrows in the UK as it comes when Charles is being crowned as the King.

It is still not known whether the "purported Prince Andrew" bombshell could affect the coronation.

