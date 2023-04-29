Meghan and Harry's opponents promote Markles' upcoming interview

Royal fans and British journalists are promoting the upcoming interview of Meghan Markle's family ahead of the coronation.

Most of those who back Meghan's father Thomas Markle are convinced that he wouldn't have anything nice to say about his daughter.

"So glad Thomas Markle is getting his voice back," said Dan Wootton, the host of a TV show on GB News.



He also invited Lady C on his show to discuss what he called "bombshell trailer" featuring Thomas Markle exposing the truth about his daughter Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry would be in the UK for coronation of his father when Australia's Channel 7 airs the interview also featuring Meghan's step siblings.

Meghan, meanwhile, would stay in Californian with her children Archie and Lilibet.



