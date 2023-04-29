Bruce Willis’ wife ‘grateful’ to Demi Moore for her help with ailing star: ‘She is lifesaver’

File Footage

Bruce Willis’ ex-wife Demi Moore has been a “lifesaver” for his current wife Emma Heming Willis as she’s been helping her caring for the ailing star.



According to Radar Online, the model is grateful to the A Few Good Men star for sticking around during such difficult time.

"Emma is grateful to have Demi around," an insider said of Moore, who shares three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, with The Sixth Sense star.

"It's been incredibly difficult for Emma to manage Bruce's care, their two young daughters, and the grief she's experiencing," the source said.

"Demi isn't stepping on her toes. Demi is actually a lifesaver," the insider continued before sharing that she has "stepped in to make sure every holiday, birthday, and get-together is as celebratory as possible."

"This past Easter and Christmas may have been Bruce's last," the source said, adding that the family of the actor has been trying to make his days extra special ever since he was diagnosed with Dementia.

“Demi threw him a special 68th birthday celebration in March," the outlet shared. "He wanted his fans to see it. He wanted to send them a message — that he'll always find joy in his life, even now."

"It meant the world to Bruce. You could see it in his eyes," the source said before sharing how Willis’ family which also includes his two daughters with Heming, "are hoping for the best" amid his health scare.

"It took years to get answers on what was happening to Bruce and months for the family to accept his diagnosis. It's been a very long road.

“This isn't going to get easier, but they're grateful that Bruce has the care he needs — and that they have each other," the insider concluded.