 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

MGK, Megan Fox not living together anymore: ‘There's still trouble in paradise’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 29, 2023

File Footage 

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are not living together anymore despite patching up after their recent fight during Super Bowl weekend.

The lovebirds sparked spilt rumours again after the Jennifer’s Body star snubbed his 33rd birthday bash with insiders suggesting that the rapper has been behaving like a “single man.”

According to The Sun, the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, and his fiancée were living together during cheating rumours up until their trip to Hawaii, following which it was reported that the pair has reconciled.

However, it has now come to everyone's attention that Fox is not living with Kelly anymore, with many alluding that the duo has parted ways.

"Megan has not been at the house at all, since before his birthday. They were living together even during the cheating rumors before they went to Hawaii,” the insider said.

"They've lived in a number of properties and moved to Encino last year when Kelly bought Logan Paul's former mansion,” the source added.

"Megan didn't go to his birthday party which ended up getting shut down by the police, and she hasn't been around since, they're on a break again."

The source continued: "He's acting like a single man right now, there are always people at the house, plenty of girls, with a ton of flashy cars outside, like the days before he was with Megan.

"When their relationship is good he barely has anyone over, but lately he's been partying a lot and hanging around with the likes of ModSun, Avril [Lavigne's] ex.

"Kelly has a brand new Rolls Royce SUV and gets his pal to drive him around with girls and other friends,” the insider said.

"Who knows what will happen next but it seems like there's still trouble in paradise and Megan has really had enough."


More From Entertainment:

Twitter remains 'unimpressed' from 'Citadel'

Twitter remains 'unimpressed' from 'Citadel'
Bruce Willis’ wife ‘grateful’ to Demi Moore for her help with ailing star: ‘She is lifesaver’ video

Bruce Willis’ wife ‘grateful’ to Demi Moore for her help with ailing star: ‘She is lifesaver’

‘Harry Potter’ star Bonnie Wright announces pregnancy with husband Andrew Lococo

‘Harry Potter’ star Bonnie Wright announces pregnancy with husband Andrew Lococo
Johnny Depp has been a 'Friends' fan?

Johnny Depp has been a 'Friends' fan?

Tom Cruise to attend King Charles' Coronation Concert

Tom Cruise to attend King Charles' Coronation Concert

Katy Perry loses trademark fight with Australian fashion designer

Katy Perry loses trademark fight with Australian fashion designer
Taylor Swift sings about 'falling back in love' after Joe Alwyn split

Taylor Swift sings about 'falling back in love' after Joe Alwyn split
Melissa McCarthy says inclusivity is 'not just wonderful' but needed

Melissa McCarthy says inclusivity is 'not just wonderful' but needed
Yara Shahidi believes having a Black Tinker Bell is 'really powerful'

Yara Shahidi believes having a Black Tinker Bell is 'really powerful'
Pat Boone says he had a 'bone to pick' with Elton John

Pat Boone says he had a 'bone to pick' with Elton John
Tom Cruise teases lengthy car chase scene from ‘Mission: Impossible 7’

Tom Cruise teases lengthy car chase scene from ‘Mission: Impossible 7’
BTS’ Suga achieves 2nd highest 1st week sales of any K-pop soloist

BTS’ Suga achieves 2nd highest 1st week sales of any K-pop soloist