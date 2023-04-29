 
Royals
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
Meghan Markle ‘can’t survive’ on PR hate train ‘any longer’

Saturday Apr 29, 2023

Experts believe Meghan Markle has finally started coming to terms with the ‘ticking clock’ that spells her brand’s doom.

Royal author Alexander Larman brought these claims and revelations to light.

He started his clap-back against Meghan, in an article for The Spectator.

Per its findings, Mr Larman warns that the Duchess can’t continue to feed off the popularity and clout of a “family that she was briefly part of” for only a short while.

He also went on to add, “It is obvious that she has craved global celebrity for years, and this latest development will do little to tarnish her A-list status.”

Before sgning off he also offered some insight into what he believes Meghan’s primary motive to be, and admitted, “The primary goal now is the acquisition and maintenance of her fame at the highest imaginable level.”

