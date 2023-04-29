Kate Middleton scared to ‘come out’ with reconciliation bid

Kate Middleton is reportedly feeling ‘rather fearful’ of coming clean about Prince Harry and Prince William’s rift.



Royal commentator Shannon Felton Spence issued these claims and revelations.

Her admissions were shared during a chat with Fox News Digital.

The admissions in question have been made in reference Kate’s alleged bid to ‘mend’ the rift between Harry and William.

However, Spence warns “I suspect these efforts will remain private... Kate and William must feel hurt.”

Especially considering the physical altercation which Prince Harry recounted in his memoir Spare.

For those unversed, it read, “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Even though, “Her own family is very close and has a tight-knit unit that includes the spouses and children of each of the Middleton siblings. No one enjoys being estranged from people who they care for.”