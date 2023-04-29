 
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Zendaya weighs in on 'storytelling' after receiving Star of the Year Award

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 29, 2023

Zendaya weighs in on ‘storytelling’ after receiving Star of the Year Award
Zendaya weighs in on ‘storytelling’ after receiving Star of the Year Award

Zendaya has recently been honoured with the Star of the Year Award at CinemaCon 2023.

During her acceptance speech, the Euphoria star expressed her elation over receiving this award.

The Dune actress said, “My gift is storytelling that I love to do. It means nothing if those stories don’t get to people where it should get to.”

She continued, “In a theater, that’s where someone can feel seen. That’s where someone can feel less alone. That’s when someone can escape. That’s where someone can build a new dream.”

“I have been witness to that and I’ve experienced it myself,” remarked the 26-year-old.

Zendaya also recalled going on her date at the age of 15, stating, “Literally, my first date was when I was 15 years old and it was to go see #SpiderMan in 3D.”

However, the actress mentioned that now she’s honoured to” buy a ticket and sneak into the back of one of your cinemas and watch my own”.

Earlier in March, Mitch Neuhauser, Managing Director of CinemaCon, announced to honour Zendaya with an award.

“In just a few short years, Zendaya has captured audiences’ attention with her compassionate performance on the small screen as Rue in Euphoria and has drawn audiences in on the big screen with her performances in Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Greatest Showman and Dune,” explained Mitch.

He added, “We could not be more honoured to present Zendaya with this year’s CinemaCon Star of the Year Award.”

