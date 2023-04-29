 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’ ‘audacity’ to insult the late Queen is ‘ridiculous!’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 29, 2023

Prince Harry has been accused of ‘allowing’ Meghan Markle to mock his late grandmother.

Royal commentator and expert Maureen Callahan has issued these shocking claims. 

Callahan started the chat off by saying, “In the Harry & Meghan Netflix reality show — excuse me, docuseries — Meghan had the temerity to insult the late Queen, comparing their first meeting to something hick Americans would understand, ‘Medieval Times, dinner and a tournament.'’

“She then theatrically mocked what it was to curtsy to Her Majesty, her pained husband looking on dumbly.” 

More From Royals:

How Kate Middleton got over Prince William’s alleged infidelity video

How Kate Middleton got over Prince William’s alleged infidelity
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of weaponising racism, mental health video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of weaponising racism, mental health
Here’s how Prince William reacted to being called ‘King’ in Wales video

Here’s how Prince William reacted to being called ‘King’ in Wales
Meghan Markle exposing ‘petty and small-minded’ nature video

Meghan Markle exposing ‘petty and small-minded’ nature
‘Ridiculous’ Meghan Markle ‘consumed with years-old discontents’ video

‘Ridiculous’ Meghan Markle ‘consumed with years-old discontents’
Kate Middleton opens up about fourth baby yet again video

Kate Middleton opens up about fourth baby yet again
King Charles appointed Commissioner-in-Chief of Royal Canadian Mounted Police

King Charles appointed Commissioner-in-Chief of Royal Canadian Mounted Police
Kate Middleton scared to ‘come out’ with reconciliation bid video

Kate Middleton scared to ‘come out’ with reconciliation bid
Kate Middleton, Prince William continue royal duties ahead of King Charles coronation

Kate Middleton, Prince William continue royal duties ahead of King Charles coronation
‘Love her or loathe her’ Meghan Markle planning takeover

‘Love her or loathe her’ Meghan Markle planning takeover
Meghan Markle’s ‘odd attention-seeking cameos’ can’t be ‘ruled out’ video

Meghan Markle’s ‘odd attention-seeking cameos’ can’t be ‘ruled out’
Meghan Markle ‘can’t survive’ on PR hate train ‘any longer’ video

Meghan Markle ‘can’t survive’ on PR hate train ‘any longer’