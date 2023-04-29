Meghan Markle’ ‘audacity’ to insult the late Queen is ‘ridiculous!’

Prince Harry has been accused of ‘allowing’ Meghan Markle to mock his late grandmother.



Royal commentator and expert Maureen Callahan has issued these shocking claims.

Callahan started the chat off by saying, “In the Harry & Meghan Netflix reality show — excuse me, docuseries — Meghan had the temerity to insult the late Queen, comparing their first meeting to something hick Americans would understand, ‘Medieval Times, dinner and a tournament.'’

“She then theatrically mocked what it was to curtsy to Her Majesty, her pained husband looking on dumbly.”