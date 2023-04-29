 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of weaponising racism, mental health

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 29, 2023

File Footage 

Piers Morgan attacked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after details of Prince William's secret settlement in phone hacking case were leaked.

Private details that the Prince of Wales received money in a settlement with Rupert Murdoch in 2020 were revealed by the Duke of Sussex’s team as part of his own legal battle with the News Group Newspapers.

The outspoken journalist discussed the matter on the latest episode of Uncensored as he accused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of weaponizing racism and mental health.

“The reality is that the biggest and most ruthless invader of privacy in the Monarchy’s history is Harry,” Morgan said during the latest episode of the show.

“Harry’s book and a six-hour Netflix documentary unleashed unprecedented volumes of private, secret, intimate details about royal conversations into the public domain,” he pointed out.

He continued, “Prince Harry has launched another privacy-shattering projectile at his family, newspaper front pages have plastered with details of a private settlement with Prince William were made public.”

“Even on the eve of the coronation, he has chosen to cause deep embarrassment and potential harm to his family.”

The journalist went on to say that the California-based Royal couple’s decision to leak private conversations and royal secrets has “damaged” the reputation of the royal family all over the world.

Morgan shared, “Harry and Meghan have weaponised racism and mental health and caused damage to the monarchy around the world.”

“Two of our youngest royals have waged a three-year war on the institution, they’ve weaponised a culture of validation from victimhood,” he said.

More From Royals:

Kate Middleton opens up about fourth baby yet again video

Kate Middleton opens up about fourth baby yet again
King Charles appointed Commissioner-in-Chief of Royal Canadian Mounted Police

King Charles appointed Commissioner-in-Chief of Royal Canadian Mounted Police
Kate Middleton scared to ‘come out’ with reconciliation bid video

Kate Middleton scared to ‘come out’ with reconciliation bid
Kate Middleton, Prince William continue royal duties ahead of King Charles coronation

Kate Middleton, Prince William continue royal duties ahead of King Charles coronation
‘Love her or loathe her’ Meghan Markle planning takeover

‘Love her or loathe her’ Meghan Markle planning takeover
Meghan Markle’s ‘odd attention-seeking cameos’ can’t be ‘ruled out’ video

Meghan Markle’s ‘odd attention-seeking cameos’ can’t be ‘ruled out’
Meghan Markle ‘can’t survive’ on PR hate train ‘any longer’ video

Meghan Markle ‘can’t survive’ on PR hate train ‘any longer’
Kate Middleton reveals ‘special’ connection she shares with Princess Diana video

Kate Middleton reveals ‘special’ connection she shares with Princess Diana
Meghan Markle looking to ‘rebuild her brand’ in Hollywood ahead of Coronation video

Meghan Markle looking to ‘rebuild her brand’ in Hollywood ahead of Coronation
Vogue editor parries question about Meghan Markle

Vogue editor parries question about Meghan Markle

Petition seeking to stop govt from spending £8m on King Charles' portraits rejected

Petition seeking to stop govt from spending £8m on King Charles' portraits rejected

Meghan's family interview to prevent Harry from attacking royals in future?

Meghan's family interview to prevent Harry from attacking royals in future?