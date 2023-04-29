Buckingham Palace unveils Anointing Screen for King Charles Coronation Service

Palace unveils Anointing Screen for Coronation Service

Buckingham Palace has unveiled the Anointing Screen for King Charles Coronation Service.



Used for the most sacred moment of the Coronation, and managed by the Royal School of Needlework, combining traditional and contemporary sustainable embroidery practices, the design reflects the King’s deep affection for the Commonwealth.

The central design takes the form of a tree which includes 56 leaves representing the 56 member countries of the Commonwealth. The screen has been gifted for the occasion by the City of London Corporation and City Livery Companies.

The Anointing takes place before the investiture and crowning of His Majesty.

The Dean of Westminster pours holy oil from the Ampulla into the Coronation Spoon, and the Archbishop of Canterbury anoints the Sovereign on the hands, chest and head.

The Anointing Screen was designed by iconographer Aidan Hart and brought to life through both hand and digital embroidery, managed by the Royal School of Needlework.