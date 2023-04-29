 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Buckingham Palace unveils Anointing Screen for King Charles Coronation Service

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 29, 2023

Palace unveils Anointing Screen for Coronation Service

Palace unveils Anointing Screen for Coronation Service

Buckingham Palace has unveiled the Anointing Screen for King Charles Coronation Service.

Used for the most sacred moment of the Coronation, and managed by the Royal School of Needlework, combining traditional and contemporary sustainable embroidery practices, the design reflects the King’s deep affection for the Commonwealth.

The central design takes the form of a tree which includes 56 leaves representing the 56 member countries of the Commonwealth. The screen has been gifted for the occasion by the City of London Corporation and City Livery Companies.

The Anointing takes place before the investiture and crowning of His Majesty.

The Dean of Westminster pours holy oil from the Ampulla into the Coronation Spoon, and the Archbishop of Canterbury anoints the Sovereign on the hands, chest and head.

The Anointing Screen was designed by iconographer Aidan Hart and brought to life through both hand and digital embroidery, managed by the Royal School of Needlework.

More From Royals:

How Kate Middleton will honour Princess Diana with her Coronation outfit

How Kate Middleton will honour Princess Diana with her Coronation outfit
Meghan Markle’s explosive family interview dubbed 'a plague' by Royal family critic

Meghan Markle’s explosive family interview dubbed 'a plague' by Royal family critic

Meghan Markle ‘harps on things’ like it’s a sport video

Meghan Markle ‘harps on things’ like it’s a sport
Thomas Markle issues 'deathbed plea' to 'lost' daughter Meghan Markle

Thomas Markle issues 'deathbed plea' to 'lost' daughter Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle ‘markets resentment’ for a living: ‘Frankly ridiculous’ video

Meghan Markle ‘markets resentment’ for a living: ‘Frankly ridiculous’
Meghan Markle's 'lack of attendance' at King Charles coronation to backfire, expert

Meghan Markle's 'lack of attendance' at King Charles coronation to backfire, expert

Meghan Markle ‘a deeply hypocritical and ungracious woman’ video

Meghan Markle ‘a deeply hypocritical and ungracious woman’
Meghan Markle ‘a deeply hypocritical and ungracious woman’ video

Meghan Markle ‘a deeply hypocritical and ungracious woman’
How Kate Middleton got over Prince William’s alleged infidelity video

How Kate Middleton got over Prince William’s alleged infidelity
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of weaponising racism, mental health video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of weaponising racism, mental health
Here’s how Prince William reacted to being called ‘King’ in Wales video

Here’s how Prince William reacted to being called ‘King’ in Wales
Meghan Markle’ ‘audacity’ to insult the late Queen is ‘ridiculous!’

Meghan Markle’ ‘audacity’ to insult the late Queen is ‘ridiculous!’