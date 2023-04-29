Shakira reportedly making things difficult for Gerard Pique during his visit to US

File Footage

Shakira has reportedly made things “difficult” for former beau Gerard Pique, who has flown to US to meet his kids as per their custody agreement following painful separation.

Months after the Waka Waka hitmaker and the former Barcelona star parted ways, the singer moved to Miami with her sons, Sasha and Milan, in search of a peaceful life.

As per their custody agreement, Gerard can meet the kids for 10 days every months and his travelling expenses will be covered by Shakira.

Now, Gerard is in America to meet his sons, however, Shakira is not letting him stay with kids for 10 days as per recent reports.

According to Mamarazzis podcast, Lorena Vazquez revealed, “Gerard Pique will finally not be able to spend those 10 days with his children, as stipulated in the agreement, because Shakira has made things difficult enough for him to do so.”

Vazquez said the reason behind it is that Gerard was with his children till April 2, hence, he can only spend eight more days with Sasha and Milan.

Shakira parted ways with Gerard last year following 12-year romance without disclosing reasons of their separation.

Weeks later, the footballer made his relationship with 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti Instagram official. Meanwhile, Shakira is rumoured to be dating Spanish musician Alejandro Sanz.



