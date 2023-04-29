 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Shakira reportedly making things difficult for Gerard Pique during his visit to US

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 29, 2023

File Footage 

Shakira has reportedly made things “difficult” for former beau Gerard Pique, who has flown to US to meet his kids as per their custody agreement following painful separation.

Months after the Waka Waka hitmaker and the former Barcelona star parted ways, the singer moved to Miami with her sons, Sasha and Milan, in search of a peaceful life.

As per their custody agreement, Gerard can meet the kids for 10 days every months and his travelling expenses will be covered by Shakira.

Now, Gerard is in America to meet his sons, however, Shakira is not letting him stay with kids for 10 days as per recent reports.

According to Mamarazzis podcast, Lorena Vazquez revealed, “Gerard Pique will finally not be able to spend those 10 days with his children, as stipulated in the agreement, because Shakira has made things difficult enough for him to do so.”

Vazquez said the reason behind it is that Gerard was with his children till April 2, hence, he can only spend eight more days with Sasha and Milan.

Shakira parted ways with Gerard last year following 12-year romance without disclosing reasons of their separation.

Weeks later, the footballer made his relationship with 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti Instagram official. Meanwhile, Shakira is rumoured to be dating Spanish musician Alejandro Sanz.


More From Entertainment:

Riley Keough says it’s ‘incredible’ having ‘half-Australian baby’

Riley Keough says it’s ‘incredible’ having ‘half-Australian baby’

'Scream 6' director teases Universal monster film

'Scream 6' director teases Universal monster film
Chris Pratt addresses dropping the first F-bomb in a Marvel movie

Chris Pratt addresses dropping the first F-bomb in a Marvel movie
Anna Wintour reviews Karl Lagerfeld’s most notable Vogue features

Anna Wintour reviews Karl Lagerfeld’s most notable Vogue features
Blake Lively recalls an item she bought after her ‘first job’ video

Blake Lively recalls an item she bought after her ‘first job’
Zendaya weighs in on ‘storytelling’ after receiving Star of the Year Award

Zendaya weighs in on ‘storytelling’ after receiving Star of the Year Award
Raquel Leviss gets flak from Scheana Shay's designers

Raquel Leviss gets flak from Scheana Shay's designers
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon on ‘surreal experience’ of bringing their moms as dates to Oscars video

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon on ‘surreal experience’ of bringing their moms as dates to Oscars

Met Gala 2023 theme to celebrate life, work of Karl Lagerfeld

Met Gala 2023 theme to celebrate life, work of Karl Lagerfeld
Blake Lively confirms she will not be attending the 2023 Met Gala

Blake Lively confirms she will not be attending the 2023 Met Gala
Patrick Swayze’s widow Lisa Niemi dishes on their ‘unlikely’ love story

Patrick Swayze’s widow Lisa Niemi dishes on their ‘unlikely’ love story
Courteney Cox ex David Arquette says he felt ‘inferior’ to ‘Friends’ star video

Courteney Cox ex David Arquette says he felt ‘inferior’ to ‘Friends’ star