Meghan Markle's 'lack of attendance' at King Charles coronation to backfire, expert

Meghan Markle's decision to snub King Charles' coronation ceremony may not result in her favour even though some people are happy that she is not attending, PR expert said.



According to some royal experts, the Duchess of Sussex is trying to avoid further backlash by snubbing the ceremony, however, PR strategist Edward Coram James believes it would have been better for her to attend.

Discussing how the Suits alum popularity was dropped since she started attacking the Royal family after stepping down as senior royal along with her husband Prince Harry in 2020, the expert said, “Meghan has also not helped herself.”

Speaking to Express.co.uk, James said, "By snubbing (and often insulting) the Royal Family, and the work and relationships that come with it, yet accepting the trappings, she may find herself looking like someone trying to have their cake and eat it too.”

“The optics of criticising the institution of monarchy, while actively using and promoting her royal titles and accepting royal titles for her children, seems self-serving and contradictory.

"In the public eye, being royal comes with carrot and stick. You accept that life is often hard work and a stiff upper lip, with hard work and the ability to take things on the chin being part of the parcel.

"However, in return, well, you’re royal. You get the titles, the Palaces, the respect, the clout and the esteem,” he said.

He went on to argue that Meghan Markle could not understand what the public expected of her as a royal and then her criticism of the Royal Family "played very badly" with supporters further declining her popularity.

"By shooting for the former but rejecting the latter, Meghan appears to be misunderstanding what it is that the public expects from those in such a position of extreme privilege,” James noted. “This has played very badly with the public, and I expect it to continue to play badly.”

"Even though I believe that some will argue that many never wished for Meghan to attend the Coronation, and are happy that she has not, I believe that her lack of attendance, and the perception of a snub that comes along with it, will make those very people dislike her even more. It is not the strategy that I would have recommended for her."