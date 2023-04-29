Kate Middleton, Prince William delight royal fans ahead of King Charles coronation

Kate Middleton and Prince William have delighted the royal fans with their stunning photo to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary today, April 29 ahead of King Charles coronation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales turned to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously and posted a sweet photo to mark their special day.



Kate and William, who married at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, shared the photograph with caption ‘12 years.’

In the photo, the parents of three are seen during a bike ride with their arms around each other.

Earlier, royal church Westminster Abbey shared a video of Kate and William’s wedding to wish them a very happy anniversary.

“Wishing The Prince and Princess of Wales a very happy wedding anniversary today!”



