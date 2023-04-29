 
Royals
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
Meghan Markle’s explosive family interview dubbed 'a plague' by Royal family critic

File Footage 

Meghan Markle’s explosive family interview may become a threat to the coronation ceremony of King Charles, suspected Royal family critic.

Royal family critic discussed the upcoming interview, in which the Duchess of Sussex’s father Thomas Markle Sr. and her half-sister Samantha Markle will reunite to share unseen family videos and "an extraordinary message.”

Andrew Lownie told Express.co.uk that the bombshell interview will be "a plague" on both their houses, the Markle household and the Royal family.

"Charles will see this as another distraction and it's unfortunate timing for him,” he said. "A plague on both their houses many will say and it will help no one's reputation in the Markle family."

The interview sparked concerns after a trailer of it showed Samantha saying that the California-based royal couple is "really unhealthy for each other.”

The 58-year-old said that the Sussex’s relationship was “toxic,” and even said that Meghan Markle “would still be a waitress if it wasn't for dad."

