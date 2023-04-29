 
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
Chris Pratt remembers failed Marvel auditions

Chris Pratt has revealed he was constantly rejected in auditions for different Marvel roles, which made him mulled removing MCU from his bucket list.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Guardians star said, “I auditioned for Thor, but not even to be Thor – but to be one of the sidekick guys, and I didn’t get a callback.“

The Terminal List actor added, “Usually they give you a little bit of feedback, and I remember the casting director goes, ‘Wow. You really made a big choice there.’ Which is code for like, ‘Hey, dial back the acting there, guy.’”

“It got to the point where I was never gonna audition for Marvel again,” he continued. “I was like, ‘This is stupid; I’m never gonna be in a Marvel movie.'”

The 43-year-old also dished on previous auditioned Marvel roles, “I mean, all of them. Anything that came out that needed a guy that even remotely looked like me, I auditioned for in some way or another. 

And I would either submit a tape, and they would say, ‘No, we don’t need to see him,’ or I would get there and see them, and they’d go, ‘No, that’s the last time we need to see you.'”

