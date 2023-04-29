 
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

BTS’ Suga receives praise for including trigger warnings in his live shows

Fans of the rapper found several surprises waiting for them after arriving at the venue
K-pop group BTS’ Suga is being praised for his inclusion of trigger warnings during his live Agust D shows. He kicked off his first-ever solo tour in Belmont Park at the UBS Arena.

Fans of the rapper found several surprises waiting for them after arriving at the venue, including free Hennessy. It seems he also advised his staff to refrain from taking down streaming links, which allow fans to watch the concerts if they cannot attend themselves.

However, the biggest surprise was the trigger warning given before the start of the show, which is not very common at live shows:

“Throughout the show, loud sound effects including a crash and gunfire are used as well as strobe lighting and lasers. If you find any of the contents of the show triggering, please seek assistance from the nearest staff member.” 

