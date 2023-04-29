 
Arjun Kapoor shares romantic photos with Malaika Arora from Berlin, fans gush over couple

Arjun Kapoor enjoys Berlin with his 'love' Malaika Arora 

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently took to social media to share some romantic photos with his girlfriend, actress and model Malaika Arora. The couple is currently in Berlin and has been spending some quality time together.

In the photos, Arjun and Malaika can be seen enjoying each other's company against the backdrop of the beautiful city of Berlin. The couple is seen hugging and holding hands, and the pictures have captured their love and affection for each other.

Arjun captioned the post with a heart emoji, and fans were quick to respond with messages of love and support. Many of them called the couple "love birds" and expressed their admiration for their relationship.

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a few years now, and their relationship has been the subject of much speculation and media attention. However, the couple has remained unfazed by the rumors and has continued to support each other through thick and thin.

