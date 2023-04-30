 
Royals
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
Kate Middleton, Prince William's fans react to 'next King, Queen of UK' new romantic photo

Kate Middleton and his husband Prince William marked their 12th wedding anniversary Saturday by posting their new romantic photo, sparking reactions from royal fans.

The future king and his wife took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate their day by sharing a never-before-seen photo, taken by Matt Porteous, showing the couple riding bicycles together in Norfolk, England.

The much-loved royal couple appeared in full romantic mood to express their love for each other as in snap. Kate seen wearing blue jeans, a white top and sneakers. While William also rocked the same color jeans and a dark blue button-up shirt.

But royal fan could no wait and flood their comments section, lavishing praise on them for being such a great couple, with one writing: "What a wonderful photo, Wishing you a very happy wedding anniversary! Here‘s to many more years "

Another also dropped heart emoji and admired the royals, writing: "Happy anniversary to the next King and Queen of The UK we love you and support you."

A third one commented: "The most wonderful couple! I remember the wedding like it was yesterday! Wishing you many more years of happiness and health ."

While others wish “Happy 12th Wedding Anniversary to Kate and William and prayer for their future life together with more romance and happiness.

