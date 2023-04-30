Over three million people see Kate and William's wedding anniversary photo

Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a photo online to mark their 12th wedding anniversary.



The photo showed the couple on bikes in Norfolk during sunny weather last year.

It was posted on the couple's official Twitter account, with the simple caption "12 years" and a heart emoji.

More than 3 million people saw the photo of the Prince and Princess of Wales on Twitter within a few hours after it was shared on Twitter.

The picture was also posted on the official Instagram page of the royal couple.



