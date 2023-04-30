 
menu menu menu
Royals
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Over three million people see Kate and William's wedding anniversary photo

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

Over three million people see Kate and Williams wedding anniversary photo

Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a photo online to mark their 12th wedding anniversary.

The photo showed the couple on bikes in Norfolk during sunny weather last year.

It was posted on the couple's official Twitter account, with the simple caption "12 years" and a heart emoji.

More than 3 million people saw the photo of the Prince and Princess of Wales on Twitter within a few hours after it was shared on Twitter.

The picture was also posted on the official Instagram page of the royal couple.

Over three million people see Kate and Williams wedding anniversary photo


More From Royals:

Royals accused of sucking up to tabloid after latest story on Harry and Meghan

Royals accused of sucking up to tabloid after latest story on Harry and Meghan

A first glimpse at King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation robes

A first glimpse at King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation robes
King Charles coronation: debut role for minority faiths, languages

King Charles coronation: debut role for minority faiths, languages
Kate Middleton, Prince William's fans react to 'next King, Queen of UK' new romantic photo

Kate Middleton, Prince William's fans react to 'next King, Queen of UK' new romantic photo
Royal family, Prince Harry decide to end feud?

Royal family, Prince Harry decide to end feud?
Piers Morgan rejects Gayle King’s claims about Meghan Markle, Harry

Piers Morgan rejects Gayle King’s claims about Meghan Markle, Harry
How Kate Middleton will honour Princess Diana with her Coronation outfit

How Kate Middleton will honour Princess Diana with her Coronation outfit
Meghan Markle’s explosive family interview dubbed 'a plague' by Royal family critic

Meghan Markle’s explosive family interview dubbed 'a plague' by Royal family critic

Kate Middleton, Prince William delight royal fans ahead of King Charles coronation

Kate Middleton, Prince William delight royal fans ahead of King Charles coronation
Meghan Markle ‘harps on things’ like it’s a sport video

Meghan Markle ‘harps on things’ like it’s a sport
Thomas Markle issues 'deathbed plea' to 'lost' daughter Meghan Markle

Thomas Markle issues 'deathbed plea' to 'lost' daughter Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle ‘markets resentment’ for a living: ‘Frankly ridiculous’ video

Meghan Markle ‘markets resentment’ for a living: ‘Frankly ridiculous’