Harry plans to hurry back to Meghan before Markles interview airs

Prince Harry will apparently have no time to discuss his differences with his family at the coronation as he plans to leave the UK within two hours after the coronation ceremony ends.

A showdown was being expected between the Duke of Sussex and Prince William at the coronation since they were to meet for the first time after Harry appeared in a Netflix documentary, released a book and provided a UK court details of his brother's secret deal with a newspaper.

While Archie's birthday is being cited as a reason behind Prince Harry's immediate return to the US, it is also being speculated that he might want to leave the UK before the media turns its attention from the coronation to him due to an upcoming interview of Meghan Markle's family.

He apparently wants to leave UK before the media starts discussing what Markles say against his wife.