Alia Bhatt won't be attending MET Gala alone, drops hint with a picture

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her debut at MET Gala this year

Alia Bhatt, who is all set to make her MET Gala debut this year, hints at attending it with a special friend.

Alia, taking it to her Instagram, shared two pictures with her cat Edward. In the first picture she wrote: "Prepping for thr MET", whereas in the second picture she mentioned: "... with my very own Choup-Ed."





She posted pictures wearing a stunning black coloured gown. She held her furry white cat in her hands and kissed it on its cheek with love.

This is the first time, Bhatt will be gracing the red carpet of the biggest fashion event with her appearance. Previously, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone made their appearances at the MET Gala weaing stunning outfits.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt just received a Filmfare award under the category of Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will be next seen in film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Moreover, she is also going to make her Hollywood debut this year with film Heart of Stone, reports Pinkvilla.