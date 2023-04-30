Kareena Kapoor all set to feature in 'Singham Again': Reports

Kareena Kapoor also featured in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Return'

Kareena Kapoor will be reportedly featuring in Rohit Shetty's next Singham sequel alongside Ajay Devgn.

Previously, Rohit confirmed last year in Decemebr that Deepika Padukone has been roped in as Lady Singham in the film. According to the latest buzz, Kareena is the latetst entry in the cop universe.

This is not the first time, Bebo is featuring in Rohit Shetty's cop film. She previously starred in his 2011 Singham Returns with Ajay.

Mid-day reported that the actress has been selected as the leading lady of the film. So far, no details about her character has been revealed. But surely team Singham is excited to have on-board the lead pair back once again.

“Kareena has been roped in as the female lead. Details regarding her character are being kept under wraps. The film is expected to go on floors by the year-end, and the team is excited to have the lead pair back", reports.

Shetty's Singham franchise features Devgn in the lead role. He has been playing the character of Bajirao Singham in all the sequels.

Rohit Shetty is now gearing up to release another part of the film titled Singham Again in 2024, reports News18.