 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor all set to feature in 'Singham Again': Reports

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

Kareena Kapoor also featured in Rohit Shettys Singham Return
Kareena Kapoor also featured in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Return'

Kareena Kapoor will be reportedly featuring in Rohit Shetty's next Singham sequel alongside Ajay Devgn.

Previously, Rohit confirmed last year in Decemebr that Deepika Padukone has been roped in as Lady Singham in the film. According to the latest buzz, Kareena is the latetst entry in the cop universe.

This is not the first time, Bebo is featuring in Rohit Shetty's cop film. She previously starred in his 2011 Singham Returns with Ajay.

Mid-day reported that the actress has been selected as the leading lady of the film. So far, no details about her character has been revealed. But surely team Singham is excited to have on-board the lead pair back once again.

“Kareena has been roped in as the female lead. Details regarding her character are being kept under wraps. The film is expected to go on floors by the year-end, and the team is excited to have the lead pair back", reports.

Shetty's Singham franchise features Devgn in the lead role. He has been playing the character of Bajirao Singham in all the sequels.

Rohit Shetty is now gearing up to release another part of the film titled Singham Again in 2024, reports News18. 

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt won't be attending MET Gala alone, drops hint with a picture

Alia Bhatt won't be attending MET Gala alone, drops hint with a picture
Arjun Kapoor shares romantic photos with Malaika Arora from Berlin, fans gush over couple

Arjun Kapoor shares romantic photos with Malaika Arora from Berlin, fans gush over couple
Director Anup Singh shares emotional memories of late actor Irrfan Khan's final moments

Director Anup Singh shares emotional memories of late actor Irrfan Khan's final moments
Salman Khan humble about 'Pathaan' success, refuses to take credit

Salman Khan humble about 'Pathaan' success, refuses to take credit
‘I am tired’ Sooraj Pancholi gets candid in post-acquittal interview

‘I am tired’ Sooraj Pancholi gets candid in post-acquittal interview
Priyanka Chopra reveals freezing her eggs during 'Quantico' shoot

Priyanka Chopra reveals freezing her eggs during 'Quantico' shoot
Maya Ali joins elite club of Pakistani celebs having UAE Golden Visa

Maya Ali joins elite club of Pakistani celebs having UAE Golden Visa
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s new photo bewitches the internet: See here

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s new photo bewitches the internet: See here
Salman Khan pokes fun at his love life: 'I am just bhai these days'

Salman Khan pokes fun at his love life: 'I am just bhai these days'
Sooraj Pancholi distributes sweets, expresses relief over verdict

Sooraj Pancholi distributes sweets, expresses relief over verdict
Riteish Deshmukh left speechless as mother receives love and appreciation on stage

Riteish Deshmukh left speechless as mother receives love and appreciation on stage
Sanjay Leela Bhansali elated as 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' wins 10 Filmfare Awards

Sanjay Leela Bhansali elated as 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' wins 10 Filmfare Awards