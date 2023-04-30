 
Showbiz
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
Kiara Advani gets emotional as she wraps shoot for 'Satyaprem Ki Katha': See pics

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

Satyaprem Ki Katha is set to release in theatres on June 29
On April 30, Kiara Advani announced the wrap for the shoot of upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan.

Kiara shared the bts pictures from the sets to announce the wrap. She wrote: "And it’s a film wrap for Katha #SatyapremkiKatha. A film very close to my heart, a journey I will never forget, an experience I will cherish forever. Fortunate to have worked with the most passionate cast and crew who have put their heart and soul into our film. I’ve made new friends on this journey who I will love and value forever. My director @sameervidwans Sir, you’ve created magic.”

The actress gave shoutouts to her co-stars Kartik and Gajraj Rao. She thanked the entire cast and crew members of the film for making her a better perfromer with their stellar performances.

She concluded the post by mentioning release date of the rom-com. "Can't wait to share our world with you in cinemas on the 29th of June", wrote the Shershah actress.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film also features Supriya Pathak, reports Indiatoday. 

