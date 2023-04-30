Plane crash in Beverly Glen Circle kills one

Small aircraft debris can be seen after it crashed in Sweden. — Reuters/File

At least one person is reported to have been killed in a plane crash that took place in a mountainous area in the Beverly Glen neighbourhood on Saturday night, ABC7 reported Sunday.

Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) found the single-engine plane "upon a steep hillside that includes a large water tank [not damaged], above a home at 3045 Beverly Glen Circle."

Soon after the Air Traffic Control asked to search the area, they started looking for the small single-engine aircraft at around 8pm that had reportedly lost radar control.

The aircraft was believed to be travelling between Santa Monica Airport and Van Nuys Airport, according to LAFD.

The search was initially narrowed down around Sherman Oaks, despite foggy conditions, before starting a search in Beverly Glen.

LAFD in an alert said: "LAFD helicopters and ground crews searched the large fog-shrouded region for nearly an hour before an LAFD helicopter localized a signal from an aircraft Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon [EPIRB] in the vicinity [believed within a quarter-mile] of Beverly Glen Terrace and Beverly Glen Boulevard."

The ground search was started by the LAFD crew as the foggy conditions hindered the aerial search.

The alert noted: LAFD had been working with FAA Air Traffic Controllers at Van Nuys Airport, Burbank Airport and Los Angeles International Airport, as well as the United States Air Force and the pilot's cellular telephone carrier, to best pinpoint the missing aircraft."

The identity of the people who died has not been released however, it was confirmed that there was only a pilot on the plane.

The causes of the plane crash have also not yet been released.