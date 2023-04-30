 
Royals
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘struggling filmmakers lost in an ocean’

Web Desk

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are nothing more than “two more struggling filmmakers lost in an ocean.”

Go Up's Chief Executive, Edward Coram-James, issued these claims.

He started the chat off by urging the couple to “prove themselves as capable filmmakers” because their “sole currency” needs a camera, 24/7.

Coram-James started the chat off by saying, “For their embryonic careers to get off the ground, and to gain the time that they need, the people that they need to be able to work with and the financial and distribution backing that they will require, they need to remain Royals. At least for the time being”

“It keeps them relevant [and] buys them time and brings in deals. Or, to put it more bluntly: were they not Royals, no one in Hollywood would care.”

“They would just be two more struggling filmmakers lost in an Ocean of struggling film makers.”

