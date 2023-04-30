Meghan Markle disappointed as her family shares unseen photo?

Meghan Markle’s family has seemingly further disappointed and angered the Duchess of Sussex by releasing her throwback photo she ‘never wanted the world to see.’



Meghan’s photo has been released by her estranged family for their interview for 7NEWS Australia.

According to details, Meghan Markle’s father Thomas, her half-sister Samantha and half-brother Thomas Jr. have also unveiled previously unseen footage of the Duchess high school life.

The trio chatted with host Taylor Auerbach about Meghan Markle and also shared family home videos of her that will “stun the world.”

The interview will be aired this Sunday.

Taylor Auerbach took to Twitter and shared Meghan’s never-before-seen photo with caption, “THIS SUNDAY on @7NewsSpotlight - the photographs Meghan Markle NEVER wanted the world to see.”

Taylor also shared a teaser of the interview with an unseen footage of Meghan’s high school life.

He said, “As the world prepares to watch the Coronation of her estranged in-laws, rogue royal Meghan Markle will need to keep her eyes on this week’s 7NEWS Spotlight for a fresh attack closer to home.”

The video and photo might have shocked and disappointed Meghan as she never “wanted the world to see.”