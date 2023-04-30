Salman Khan finally talks about dealing with 'death threats'

Salman Khan admits that 'he is scared of the death threats'

Salman Khan finally opens up how he is dealing with the death threats that he has been receiving almost on a daily basis from Lawrance Bishnoi gang.

Salman, while talking about the same at Aap Ki Adalat, revealed that he himself feels scared. Infact, it has now become impossible for him to even ride a bicycle on the road or travel alone.

Khan added: "Security is better than insecurity. Yes security is there. Now it is not possible to ride a bicycle on the road and go alone anywhere. And more than that, now I have this problem that when I am in traffic, then there is so much security, vehicles creating inconvenience to other people. They also give me a look. And my poor fans. There is a serious threat that's why there is security."

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor stated: "I am doing whatever I have been told. There is a dialogue Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 'they have to be lucky 100 times, I have to be lucky once'. So, I got to be very careful."

"I am going everywhere with full security. I know whatever is going to happen will happen no matter what you do. I believe that (points towards god) that he is there. It is not that I will start roaming freely, it is not like that. Now there are so many Shera's around me, so many guns are going around with me that I am myself scared these days", concluded the actor.

The 57-year-old actor has been receiving death threats via email due to which the Mumbai Police has increased security outside his residence. They also asked him to keep his profile low for some days.

Work wise, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan just released in theatres on April 21 which he promoted physically despite the death threats, reports Timesnow.