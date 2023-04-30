 
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
Tony Danza under fire for 'rude' interview

Tony Danza was slammed for an 'unkind' tackle to a reporter's questions on the red carpet.

The incident took place at the New York, New York on Broadway when reporter Rye Myers questioned the producer Jamie deRoy and Don Jon star about their reactions on the opening night of the play.

While the former answered, she was "excited." However, the latter response was not as courteous as hers.

"Relax a little," Danza interjected. "You're more excited than we are. Take it easy."

Following the uneasy response, the 72-year-old sent another in the interview direction when he asked the pair about their favorite New York City staple food item: hot dogs or pizza.

"You know what you've got to do, buddy, you've got to come up with better questions," the Taxi star replied.

The reported shared the clip on TikTok, where it clocked over 115,000 views.

The video was captioned, "To say I was blown away, shocked, and embarrassed is an understatement…But, my professionalism showed through!"

As a red carpet reporter, I’m here to help bring excitement to your ev...

7.1K Likes, 1.7K Comments. TikTok video from rye_myers (@rye_myers): "As a red carpet reporter, I’m here to help bring excitement to your event and promote it! I LOVE chatting with Broadway and Entertainment’s best as “Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF!” I understand not everyone is in the mood to answer questions, and you can always pass. I asked these same questions (and a few others!) to heavy hitters like #JoelGray #linmanuelmiranda and others, and only #TonyDanza replied like this…. To say I was blown away, shocked, and embarrassed is an understatement…But, my professionalism showed through! ???? #tonydanza #wtfmoments #celebrityencounters #rude #nypost #pagesix #tmznews #whostheboss #redcarpet #redcarpetreporter #shockingmoments #rudecelebrities #slapintheface #celebritynews". original sound - rye_myers.

Singer Michael Bublé threw her weight behind Myers, commenting, "I think you're amazing Ry. I'll have a pizza with ya."

In defense of his interview questions, Myers clarified in the comment section that given the musical's theme, "everyone was asking 'New York City' themed questions."

