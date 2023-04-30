 
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
Rihanna officially becomes the most followed woman on Twitter

Rihanna has proved she’s the ultimate queen of hearts as she has now become the most followed woman on Twitter.

The Diamonds crooner, who is expecting her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, surpassed fellow pop star and close pal Katy Perry as the most followed female celebrity on the micro-blogging site.

Rihanna, 35, who will next star in the upcoming The Smurfs movie - is now followed by 108.3 million fans on the app.

Perry, 38, on the other hand, has 108.1 million followers on the social media portal.

According to Just Jared, the Umbrella singer’s followers count was boosted on April 11, after she dropped super adorable snaps of her son, 11 months on the Easter holidays.

The Easter snaps featuring Riri’s baby boy went viral on the internet immediately after the singer posted them online.

However, Rihanna, who joined Twitter in October 2009, has not tweeted since that day.

Lady Gaga secured tenth spot for most followed on Twitter. The list features Donald Trump, Taylor Swift, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, and Barack Obama among most followed personalities across the globe.

