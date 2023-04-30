 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ranbir Kapoor credits wife Alia Bhatt for pushing him to do 'Yoga'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor is currenlty busy shooting for next film Animal
Ranbir Kapoor is currenlty busy shooting for next film 'Animal'

Ranbir Kapoor recently attended a book launch event in Mumbai, where he revealed that his wife Alia Bhatt pushes him to do yoga.

During the book launch event, Ranbir also spoke about his skin care routine and his lifestyle. He shared that he dips his face in iced water in order to avoid tanning.

Moreover, he revealed that Alia pushes him to try out different physical activities, like yoga. He gave all the credit for his physical health and lifestyle to his wife.

"Nowadays, Alia is really pushing me to do yoga. She said it reflects on your skin, I don’t know how it does, but it does right?"

Nowadys, Sanju actor's video is going viral on social media, where he can be seen accidentally spilling coffee on himself during the book launch event. The video garnered immense attention on social media.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor last appeared in the film Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also starred Alia Bhatt in the lead role. His latest film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar collected a promising amount of money at the box office. At present, the actor is busy shooting for his next film Animal, along with Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, reports India Today. 

More From Showbiz:

Vicky Kaushal strikes pose with legends 'Gulzar and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy'

Vicky Kaushal strikes pose with legends 'Gulzar and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy'
Salman Khan finally talks about dealing with 'death threats'

Salman Khan finally talks about dealing with 'death threats'
Salman Khan reveals he once 'fired a bullet' at Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Khan reveals he once 'fired a bullet' at Shah Rukh Khan

Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima remember late Rishi Kapoor on his death anniversary

Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima remember late Rishi Kapoor on his death anniversary
Kiara Advani gets emotional as she wraps shoot for 'Satyaprem Ki Katha': See pics

Kiara Advani gets emotional as she wraps shoot for 'Satyaprem Ki Katha': See pics
Kareena Kapoor all set to feature in 'Singham Again': Reports

Kareena Kapoor all set to feature in 'Singham Again': Reports
Alia Bhatt won't be attending MET Gala alone, drops hint with a picture

Alia Bhatt won't be attending MET Gala alone, drops hint with a picture
Arjun Kapoor shares romantic photos with Malaika Arora from Berlin, fans gush over couple

Arjun Kapoor shares romantic photos with Malaika Arora from Berlin, fans gush over couple
Director Anup Singh shares emotional memories of late actor Irrfan Khan's final moments

Director Anup Singh shares emotional memories of late actor Irrfan Khan's final moments
Salman Khan humble about 'Pathaan' success, refuses to take credit

Salman Khan humble about 'Pathaan' success, refuses to take credit
‘I am tired’ Sooraj Pancholi gets candid in post-acquittal interview

‘I am tired’ Sooraj Pancholi gets candid in post-acquittal interview
Priyanka Chopra reveals freezing her eggs during 'Quantico' shoot

Priyanka Chopra reveals freezing her eggs during 'Quantico' shoot