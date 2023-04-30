Ranbir Kapoor credits wife Alia Bhatt for pushing him to do 'Yoga'

Ranbir Kapoor is currenlty busy shooting for next film 'Animal'

Ranbir Kapoor recently attended a book launch event in Mumbai, where he revealed that his wife Alia Bhatt pushes him to do yoga.

During the book launch event, Ranbir also spoke about his skin care routine and his lifestyle. He shared that he dips his face in iced water in order to avoid tanning.

Moreover, he revealed that Alia pushes him to try out different physical activities, like yoga. He gave all the credit for his physical health and lifestyle to his wife.

"Nowadays, Alia is really pushing me to do yoga. She said it reflects on your skin, I don’t know how it does, but it does right?"

Nowadys, Sanju actor's video is going viral on social media, where he can be seen accidentally spilling coffee on himself during the book launch event. The video garnered immense attention on social media.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor last appeared in the film Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also starred Alia Bhatt in the lead role. His latest film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar collected a promising amount of money at the box office. At present, the actor is busy shooting for his next film Animal, along with Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, reports India Today.