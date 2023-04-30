 
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
Diego Luna on 'Andor': 'Thought it wouldn't see the light of day'

Diego Luna on 'Andor': 'Thought it wouldn't see the light of day'

Diego Luna revealed he was originally skeptical about the success of Andor. 

However, his doubts soon washed away as the show became Star Wars' top-rated series.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor said“I always had a feeling that this wasn’t gonna see the light [of day] till it did. I kept going, ‘This is too perfect. This is working."

“So everything just kept getting better and better, and I always had the feeling that something had to go wrong. But it didn’t. We had the freedom and the support of Disney and Lucas[film]. We had the confidence of Kathy [Kennedy] behind the show.”

The Rogue One star is currently on the shoot for series season two of Andor in England.

“He says he wants to be a part of the Rebellion, but I’m not sure if he knows what that means yet. He’s basically saying, ‘I want to speak the language,’ but now he has to learn it,” Luna added. 

“And so it’s going to take longer. We’re gonna go for four years [in season two], and when we find him, he’s so far away from where we left him at the end of season one. He’s basically the guy to trust for something like that mission.”

