Salman Khan makes 'insightful' statement about women clothing in Bollywood, receives backlash

Salman Khan receives backlash after his low necklines comment

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has recently found himself at the center of controversy once again after making controversial remarks about women's clothing. The actor, who is known for his outspoken nature, was speaking at an event when he commented on women's clothing and their choice of necklines.

Khan said, "I look at the kind of clothes women wear these days. It's not just the neckline that bothers me; it's everything. The less they wear, the more popular they become. The more covered they are, the less popular they become."

In response to the backlash, Khan has issued a statement clarifying his remarks. The actor claimed that his comments were taken out of context and that he did not intend to offend anyone.

"I was merely expressing my personal opinion on clothing, and I did not mean to disrespect anyone. I believe that everyone should have the freedom to wear what they want and feel comfortable in. My comments were not meant to be taken as a judgment or an endorsement of any kind," Khan said in his statement.