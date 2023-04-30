 
Royals
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are the ‘human equivalent of blackholes’

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

Experts have branded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the “human equivalent of blackholes.”

Royal expert and commentator Daniela Elser made these admissions and claims.

She started everything off by saying, “In the weeks after his coronation and in his first month as an anointed King, will anyone, anywhere be paying much attention to whatever he and Queen Camilla are up to while the ready-for-her-close-up, camera-ready Duchess is back with a vengeance?”

“As we have seen this week, when the Sussexes pop their heads above the parapet they have a tendency to absorb all of the media’s attention like the human equivalent of blackholes.

