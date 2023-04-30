 
Royals
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
Meghan Markle questioned Kate Middleton’s importance: ‘Not even Queen!’

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

Meghan Markle reportedly questioned Kate Middleton’s importance in the royal family
Meghan Markle reportedly questioned Kate Middleton’s importance in the royal family, and wondered why she was top priority for designers when ‘she wasn’t even Queen’, as per The Telegraph.

According to the outlet, tensions between the then-Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan started early on when, before her wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan was left upset after finding herself behind Kate in a queue for a top British designer.

The now-Duchess of Sussex is said to have been a big fan of Erdem Moralıoğlu’s designs and expected that she would be given preferential treatment as part of the royal family.

However, she soon realised that her sister-in-law-to-be at the time, Kate, was top priority for the designer and got first dibs on new designs.

“Erdem Moralioglu was one of Meghan’s absolute favourites, but even after Harry had put a ring on it, Kate, who was already a client, continued to get priority,” reported The Telegraph.

This reportedly left Meghan incensed and questioning why Kate was given preferential treatment ‘when she wasn’t even Queen’.

This comes after Prince Harry confirmed in his memoir Spare that Meghan and Kate got into a serious row ahead of their 2018 royal wedding over bridesmaid dresses, even claiming that the argument left Meghan ‘sobbing on the floor’.

