Sunday Apr 30, 2023
'Guardians' Dave Bautista gets thumbs-up from Kevin Feige

Kevin Feige poured praise on Dave Bautista's performance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, calling him one of the "best actors" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During the press conference of upcoming film, the Marvel's head honcho said, “Dave Bautista, who I think — I watched the movie last night, and we were talking [earlier] about moments that tear us up. When he watches — I'm not gonna give anything away, but he gives an expression in the movie. 

And I literally am like, not only is Drax one of the best characters in the MCU, written by James, but I think Dave Bautista has become one of the best actors that we've ever gotten. And I just wanted to give that shout out."

In other news, during the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 press conference, the Chris Pratt responded to a last-day on-set question.

"I don't know if they wanted me to, but they weren't gonna stop me. I guess -- you know, the thing that you want to avoid is regret, right? One day looking back and thinking 'ugh, why did I just let that go by without trying to enjoy every moment? Why didn't I savor that?'

And I knew that going into it," Pratt added.

