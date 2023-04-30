 
Meghan Markle accused of THIS ahead of King Charles coronation

Royal expert Angela Levin has accused Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle of breaking late Queen Elizabeth’s promise over royal title ahead of King Charles coronation next week.

Speaking to GB News, per Express UK, Angela Levin claimed that Meghan had allegedly promised Queen Elizabeth she would never use her royal title for financial gains.

The royal commentator, however, accused the Duchess of using her royal status for ‘capital gain.’

“Meghan is very proud that she has joined an organisation that is going to make her even richer and more famous”, Angela Levin said and added “There she is, doing exactly what they promised Queen they wouldn’t do, which is using the royalty to make loads of money for capital gain and I think that is very poor because she won’t listen.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from royal duties back in 2020.

Archie and Lilibet doting parents were allowed to keep their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, but the couple are no longer addressed as His/Her Royal Highness (HRH).

