Prince Harry could skip King Charles’ Coronation: Royal aides

Prince Harry could end up skipping his father King Charles’ Coronation, despite confirming attendance

Prince Harry, despite confirming his attendance earlier this month, could end up skipping his father King Charles’ Coronation, royals aides fear as per The Mail on Sunday.

According to the outlet, royal aides involved in organising the mega occasion are still ‘in the dark’ about the Duke of Sussex’s final plans about his attendance.

As per the outlet: “They reportedly don’t know when he’ll arrive, where he’s staying or if he’s happy with where he’ll be sitting in the Abbey.”

A source close to the development revealed: “He (Prince Harry) has not been responding other than in a "We acknowledge your email'' holding manner. It's like trying to communicate with Mars – it was easier to deal with Sinn Fein.”

The insider further shared: “Harry seems to be adopting a High Noon approach, making everyone sweat about his movements. While the Royals are confident that he will show up, others involved are not quite so convinced.”

This comes weeks after Prince Harry confirmed to the Buckingham Palace earlier this month that he will be attending the coronation; his response came fashionably late, much after the RSVP deadline had passed.

Harry’s decision was confirmed by a Palace statement that read: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey.”

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle will not travel to the UK to attend the Coronation, and neither will his children Archie and Lilibet.