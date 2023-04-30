Prince Harry afraid of losing Meghan Markle like his mom Princess Diana?

Prince Harry, who stepped down as senior working royal and relocated to the US in 2020, mad some explosive revelations about the royal family in his chat with a famous US TV host.



The Duke of Sussex likened the royal family to a prison, saying he felt "trapped" being there. The claims suggest as Harry and Meghan will never return to the royal fold.

In an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey months after quitting the royal job, Harry claimed he felt “trapped.” He also assailed his family for trying to convince him to stay, even when his wife Meghan felt suicidal.

King Charles's younger son, who's confirmed to attend the coronation alone, continued: "Eventually when I made that decision for my family, I was still told, ‘You can’t do this.’ And it’s like, ‘Well, how bad does it have to get until I am allowed to do this?’ She [Markle] was going to end her life. It shouldn’t have to get to that."

Harry, without any hesitation, went on saying: "It’s incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life. Like the list is growing, and it all comes back to the same people, the same business model — the same industry."

Princess Diana - who tragically died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 - earned enduring popularity with her activism and glamour that made her an international icon.