Monday May 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'completely understood' ladylove's desire for 'freedom': 'She was going crazy'

By
Web Desk

Monday May 01, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon the immense media pressure that was put on Chelsy Davy during the time of their romance.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals his former girlfriend was tracked by the reporters using a device and later followed and stalked to everywhere she went.

He pens: “When she was back in Cape Town she phoned me and said people were tailing her everywhere and it was driving her crazy. She couldn’t imagine how they always knew where she was and where she’d be. She was freaking out. I talked it over with Marko, who advised me to ask Chels’s brother to check the underside of the car. Sure enough: tracking device.”

Harry adds his romance with Chelsy was hampered by the notorious tricks of the paps, making the latter lose confidence in a future with the Prince.

“Chels said again that she just wasn’t sure if she was up for this. A lifetime of being stalked? What could I say? I’d miss her, so much. But I completely understood her desire for freedom,” Harry adds.

Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy dated for seven years before breaking up in 2021. The couple broke up due to the differences in their background and constant media pressure hounded on their romance

