Showbiz
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
Priyanka Chopra's "Citadel" Beats "Succession" and "Ted Lasso" to Top Web Series Viewership Chart

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra's upcoming Amazon Prime Video series "Citadel" has reportedly beaten popular shows like "Succession" and "Ted Lasso" to top the web series viewership chart.

According to a recent report, "Citadel," which is being produced by the Russo Brothers of "Avengers" fame, has generated significant buzz among viewers and is highly anticipated. The report claims that the show has already generated a significant amount of interest and is likely to become one of the most-watched web series of the year.

"Citadel" is a global thriller series that is being produced in multiple languages and will feature a diverse cast of actors from around the world. The series is set to explore the interconnected world of espionage, terrorism, and international politics.

The show is being developed by Amazon Studios and is part of a larger effort by the streaming giant to expand its global footprint and offer viewers a diverse range of content. The series is expected to be released later this year, although no official release date has been announced yet.

