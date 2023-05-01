Prince Harry decides to return to royal 'prison'?

Prince Harry, who has confirmed he will be attending King Charles III's coronation on May 6, likened the royal family to a prison, in his bombshell interview with a famous US TV host after quitting the royal job in 2020.

Meghan Markle's hubby's revelations in the explosive chat suggested as the Sussex will never return to the royal fold. But, latest development has indicated as the Duke has decided to make amends with his royal relatives.

In interview with Oprah Winfrey months after stepping down as senior working royal, the Duke claimed he felt “trapped.” He also assailed his family for trying to convince him to stay, even when his wife Meghan felt suicidal.



King Charles younger son, who's confirmed to attend the coronation alone, continued: "Eventually when I made that decision for my family, I was still told, ‘You can’t do this.’ And it’s like, ‘Well, how bad does it have to get until I am allowed to do this?’ She [Markle] was going to end her life. It shouldn’t have to get to that."

These claims suggest that the couple, who have relocated to the US to live a life of their choice, left the palace for good and they had burnt all their boats at the same time.

It to mention here that Harry would attend his father and stepmother's crowning ceremony alone on May 6, while his wife Meghan has decided to stay in California with their children Archie and Lilibet.

